The 'Grey's Anatomy' Fall Finale Means an Extended Break Is Ahead

If there’s one thing Grey’s Anatomy is known for, other than dramatic plots revolving around ridiculously good looking surgeons, it’s fall finales each season. And although fans will be wondering when Grey’s Anatomy comes back after Season 16’s fall finale, it’s hard not to look forward to the drama that the episode will bring with it. The promo for the fall finale promises shocking twists and honestly, fans have come to expect nothing less.

So, when does Grey's Anatomy come back? There hasn't been an official announcement yet about when Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 returns from its fall hiatus. But if past seasons are any indication, fans can expect to see the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital back on their screens in mid-January 2020. New episodes returned on Jan. 18 and 17 during the past two seasons, and there’s no reason to suggest Season 16 will be any different.

It’s also not uncommon for primetime TV shows to take an extended break during the holidays to prevent a potential dip in ratings. Grey’s Anatomy specifically has been known to take an almost two month long break after its fall finale each season, which typically allows for a dramatic cliffhanger of an episode.

This could mean a Station 19 crossover event. Station 19 Season 3 doesn't premiere until January, but there have already been firefighters on Grey's Anatomy Season 16. Vic is in a relationship with Jackson and although Ben is no longer a Grey's Anatomy regular, he has popped up often this season. That's mostly because he's still married to Bailey and now expecting a baby with her, but the firefighters definitely haven't been forgotten.

In the promo for the Season 16 fall finale, it looks like the two worlds will collide in a more straightforward way as some kind of crisis involves both firefighters and doctors. In fact, the fall finale could even be a way to crossover the shows and give Station 19 fans a hint of what's to come when Season 3 premieres.

There could also be a happy cliffhanger for Alex and Jo. Despite the very real possibility that tragedy will strike someone on Grey's Anatomy, the fall finale could leave off on a happier kind of cliffhanger for Jo and Alex. The official synopsis for the finale says that Jo will find an abandoned infant at the fire station when she volunteers for safe haven. It's possible that this will be a way for Alex and Jo to adopt a child of their own.

Earlier in the season, Jo cracked a joke about being pregnant and it could very well have foreshadowed this other kind of way for the couple to start a family of their own. With two pregnancies already underway this season and a couple of babies in play, it might be overkill, but it would allow Jo and Alex an exciting new storyline.

Is this the last season of Grey's Anatomy? Regardless of what happens during the fall finale and when Grey's Anatomy comes back, the big question on a lot of fans' minds right now is if this is the last season of Grey's Anatomy. And as the longest running medical drama to date, it doesn't seem to be going anywhere any time soon.

