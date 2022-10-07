We Want 'Grey's Anatomy' to Make It Work for Nick and Meredith — Will It?

Scott Speedman assured Digital Spy that "They're not rebooting the show, but there's a new energy on the show with four or five new interns à la 2005." He also said he has no idea what this means for Dr. Nick Marsh. He is as much in the dark as we are. Here's hoping those two wacky kids figure it out!

Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy premieres Thursday Oct. 6 at 9:00 p.m. EST on ABC.