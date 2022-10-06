Grey Sloan Memorial Has a New Group of Interns in Season 19 of 'Grey's Anatomy'

But who are the new interns on Grey's Anatomy in Season 19? We've had new interns come into the fold before as more minor characters, but this is a bit bigger, as the interns are series regulars right off the bat.

And Season 19 might pave the way for newbies to take center stage a little more. Especially since, as one teaser suggests, Link hooks up with one of the interns. It's like Season 1 all over again and we are here for it.