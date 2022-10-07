Does Catherine Die on 'Grey's Anatomy'?

Our take is that they left the exit of Catherine open ended on purpose in case Debbie Allen wanted to return. TV Shows tend to kill off characters if there is no hope for a comeback (... obviously there's the classic "dream" scenario but we have time to get into that). As far Season 19 goes, it's not looking good for us Catherine stans: she might not have died, but she probably is not returning to the show anytime soon.

Make sure to catch 'Grey's Anatomy' on ABC Thursday nights at 9 p.m. EST/ 8 p.m. CST.