Dr. Tom Koracick Might Be Returning to 'Grey's Anatomy' and We Hope His Sarcasm Follows Suit

Koracick was brought to Grey Sloan Memorial to operate on Amelia's (Caterina Scorsone) life-threatening brain tumor. At one point she was his student, his lover, and now his patient. He went go on to save her life and would remain in Seattle as a fan favorite, the kind of character you love to hate.

When Greg Germann decided to exit the show after three seasons, the sadness was palpable. Now it looks as if Dr. Tom Koracick is putting his scrubs back on. Is he returning to Grey's Anatomy?