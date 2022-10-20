Jesse Williams Will Appear on 'Grey’s Anatomy' in Season 19 — Is He Back for Good?

Since Jesse’s exit, many Jackson Avery fans have demanded his return. As with multiple doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial, fans sorely missed Jackson’s presence when he said goodbye to Seattle and the hospital that changed him forever.

Fortunately, Jackson visited Grey Sloan for his mother and stepfather, Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens, Jr.). However, is Jesse Williams coming back to Grey’s Anatomy full-time? Here’s what we know about the actor’s future.