Jesse Williams Will Appear on 'Grey’s Anatomy' in Season 19 — Is He Back for Good?
In 2021, Jesse Williams announced his departure from Grey’s Anatomy. The actor, entrepreneur, and activist played Dr. Jackson Avery for 11 seasons before choosing to leave the show. During his exit statement, Jesse thanked the Grey’s Anatomy team, including creator Shonda Rhimes, star Ellen Pompeo, showrunner Krista Vernoff, and his TV mom, Debbie Allen, for the “boundless opportunities” that came his way after his first Grey’s scene.
Since Jesse’s exit, many Jackson Avery fans have demanded his return. As with multiple doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial, fans sorely missed Jackson’s presence when he said goodbye to Seattle and the hospital that changed him forever.
Fortunately, Jackson visited Grey Sloan for his mother and stepfather, Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens, Jr.). However, is Jesse Williams coming back to Grey’s Anatomy full-time? Here’s what we know about the actor’s future.
Is Jesse Williams coming back to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?
Although there are currently no reports that Jesse will become a permanent member of the Grey’s Anatomy team again, the actor did recently tell People that he would reprise his longtime role as much as the Grey’s team allows.
"I love the family that I have on that show,” the Take Me Out star said. “So that's always going to be a form of home base for me. And I'll always answer their call."
Jesse Williams isn’t the only ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ alum coming back to the show for Season 19.
Although Grey’s Anatomy fans are pleased with Jesse’s guest-starring return as Jackson, another alum will appear on “When I Get to the Border,” which premieres on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. According to TVLine, Greg Germann, who played Dr. Tom Koracick for three seasons, will also be a part of the Boston episode.
Fans will recall that Tom left Grey Sloan for Boston after Season 17 following a long battle with COVID and an even more tragic breakup with Teddy (Kim Raver).
Kate Walsh is also set to appear in the episode, as she and Dr. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) will “take a road trip to volunteer at a family planning center,” per Deadline's description.
In Season 17, Jesse’s character made a life-changing move to take over his family’s esteemed Catherine Fox Foundation in Boston. During one episode, “Look Up Child,” Jackson convinced his ex-wife and baby mama, Dr. April Kepner (Sarah Drew), to join him in Boston so he could be closer to their daughter, Harriet.
The upcoming episode marks Jesse’s second time acting on Grey’s Anatomy since he left the show as a series regular. In May 2022, Jesse returned to Grey’s for the show’s Season 18 finale, “You Are the Blood.” The episode warmed many fans’ hearts, especially when Jackson and April confirmed they were back together with an elevator smooch.
While “Japril” supporters were elated to see the on-again, off-again couple back on, the finale left their love story open to predictions. Unfortunately, Sarah won’t be in Jesse’s upcoming episode, so we won’t see them interact. However, we’re sure Meredith will drag some relationship tea out of Jackson when she arrives in Boston.
Catch new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy Thursday nights at 9 p.m. EST.