Jackson and Avery have been fan-favorites of the Grey's universe for years, but viewers were heartbroken when April exited the series in Season 14 (and married her ex on the way out).

However, hope rose from the ashes in a bittersweet way last year. When Jesse Williams decided to leave the series, Jackson was written out by having him reunite with April, and the two of them heading off to Boston for a presumed happily ever after. So why are they coming back to Seattle?