Since its series premiere in March 2005, Grey’s Anatomy has introduced fans to a diverse group of characters. But the show has also said goodbye to many of Dr. Meredith Grey’s loved ones throughout its long run.

Although Grey’s fans watched Meredith mourn multiple people in her life, including her husband, Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), the exit of her best friend Dr. Cristina Yang was particularly difficult for the die-hard viewers to digest. For actress Sandra Oh, however, leaving the show proved to be what she needed to make a shift in her career.