The Hits Literally Keep Coming as Isaiah Washington Opens up About His Time on 'Grey's'

Of course, a show that has been around as long as Grey's Anatomy has had its fair share of problems, but it sure does seem like all of them are being revealed this year. The newest story comes from Isaiah Washington, who played Dr. Preston Burke the first three seasons. In an interview with Tavis Smiley on KBLA Talk 1580 Radio , Isaiah alleged that Ellen “took $5 million dollars under the table to not tell the world how toxic and nasty Patrick Dempsey really was."

That's not all Isaiah said about his experience working on Grey's. He claimed, "Every single day I was a problem that was being reminded, ‘You’re No. 4 on the call sheet. You’re not the star of this show.'" Isaiah also revealed that evidently being fired from the show was used to cover up what was happening behind the scenes. “It was an agenda to cover up for the toxic and bad behavior of many of my former castmates on that show. And the top of that would be Patrick Dempsey," he told Tavis.