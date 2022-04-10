‘Killing Eve’ Stars Rave Over the Spy Drama’s “Beautiful” Filming Locations

‘Killing Eve’ Stars Rave Over the Spy Drama’s “Beautiful” Filming LocationsBy Dan Clarendon
Apr. 10 2022, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
The BBC America hit Killing Eve finishes its four-season run with the two-part series finale airing tonight, Sunday, April 10, at 8 p.m. ET. So it’s time to say goodbye to Eve, Villanelle, and, of course, all the jaw-dropping locations where Killing Eve is filmed!
As IMDb’s production notes attest, the spy drama was filmed all around Europe — including in London, England; Paris, France; Bucharest, Romania; Barcelona, Spain; Berlin, Germany; and Amsterdam, Netherlands.
And over the years that Killing Eve has been enthralling TV audiences, cast members Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, and Kim Bodnia have turned the spotlight onto some of the show’s filming locations.
Sandra Oh was particularly excited to film in New Malden, a suburb of London.
Sandra, the Grey’s Anatomy alum who plays MI5 agent Eve Polastri on Killing Eve, said in a 2020 interview with BBC’s Media Centre that Eve gets to spend much of her time in the “beautiful village” of New Malden, a suburb south of London.
“I honestly had no idea that the largest Korean population in Europe is in New Malden,” the actress added. “It was very exciting for me to be closer to Korean food.”
Sandra also highlighted the Romanian village of Viscri. “It’s a UNESCO [World] Heritage Site which Prince Charles helped set up, and they actually have a residence there,” she added. “I would walk to set down the street and go through Prince Charles’ house because our production office was there.”
Jodie Comer praised the “vibrant” and “beautiful” Barcelona.
Jodie, the actress behind assassin Villanelle, gave props to the “beautiful” Spanish city of Barcelona in her own interview with the BBC Media Centre.
“That’s where Villanelle is residing at the minute,” she said, hyping up the show’s third season. “She doesn’t have a gorgeous apartment in Paris anymore, and Barcelona is where she’s based. It’s a really nice opening to the series because there’s a lot of color, it’s vibrant, and moving really quickly.”
Like Sandra, Jodie spoke highly of Romania, calling that location her favorite trip of the season. “We were four hours outside of Bucharest in the mountains,” she recalled. “We were expecting snow, and it was scorching heat. To film in places that you would never usually have the opportunity to film in is incredible. Barcelona was also beautiful.”
Kim Bodnia revealed how the UK played different locations around the world in Season 4.
Kim, who plays handler Konstantin on the show, told Metro recently that the production stuck to the United Kingdom for Season 4, since they were dealing with coronavirus-related travel restrictions.
“I’ll tell you what, you have so many beautiful places, and places I have never known existed here in the UK,” he said. “It was surprising, also, for many of the workers have not traveled so much inside [the] UK.”
In fact, the UK even doubled as Cuba for some scenes of Season 4. “And you know what? It looks fantastic. It looks great,” Kim added. “When you’re shooting, when you get the right equipment, you get the right surrounding around you, it’s so funny that it works. It’s like magic. … I know that those who wanted to go to Cuba prefer to go to Cuba. Of course. That’s not a lie. But the value of production is very good.”