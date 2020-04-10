Jodie Comer Is Unlike Villanelle in Every Way, Including Her Dating Life

Jodie Comer is nothing like her Killing Eve character, Villanelle, and that's probably a good thing. The Liverpool native is neither Russian nor French, despite her ability to channel both accents and languages on screen — and she's definitely not a sociopathic assassin.

But fans may wonder whether she shares any traits with Villanelle, for example, her sexuality. Read on for details on Jodie Comer's sexuality, relationship history, and her upbringing.

Jodie Comer's sexuality appears to be straight.

While Jodie isn't too public about her personal life, in interviews, she has joked that playing somebody like Villanelle has made dating a little complicated. In a 2019 interview with the U.K. tabloid The Sun, she said her alter ego's intensity and, well, murderousness, can be off-putting when it comes to meeting men.

"I wanted people to be scared of her. But when I am introduced to men sometimes they are a little bit hesitant and yes, maybe they can be a bit frightened," she said. “But then when they meet me, they see the real me and it’s like, ‘Oh, she’s safe, she’s all good’.”

She ended a serious relationship some time in 2019 and has been focused more on her career than her personal life. However, in her interview within the April 2020 issue of British Vogue, she proclaimed that she was "very much in it," with "it" meaning "love," after a long period prioritizing work first.

“I think love’s the best. I’d been single for a while and just kind of going with the flow and doing my thing. That’s the thing, isn’t it? When you’re relaxed and letting the universe do what it’s doing, things kind of fall into place. Which is very much what happened. Which is great.”

Like many actors who like to disappear into their characters, Jodie seems to think the less the public knows about her in real life, the better they can get lost in her performance — either that or she simply prefers to keep her personal life private.