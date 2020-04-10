'SNL' Won't Be Returning for a While, but the Cast Is Doing a Live Show in Quarantine

On Saturday, April 11, SNL fans can tune into NBC for a never-been-done remote live show . Instead of filming from Studio 8H, the entire cast of SNL will be doing a live series from quarantine at its regular scheduled time slot, 11:30 p.m. ET, according to TVOverMind, and we have so many questions: how have they been rehearsing, and how will cast-members avoid talking over each other?

Although some communicative mishaps are practically inevitable without face-to-face contact, it seems as though SNL's crew has come up with enough material produced from home to entertain viewers for at least an hour.

Apparently, the episode will feature a much-needed Weekend Update segment, as well as a few other original sketches, though we don't know if there will be a musical guest or a celebrity host. Needless to say, we're excited to see how it all plays out.