We’re Hoping These 'Killing Eve' Season 3 Spoilers Are Legit

Warning: Spoilers for Season 3 of BBC’s Killing Eve ahead. While we’re all stuck quarantining for who knows how long and staying safe at home, many networks and streaming services have blessed us lowly souls with new shows to binge, marathons of our favorite series, and even bumped up release dates of highly anticipated season premieres.

One of those being BBC’s Killing Eve . The cat-and-mouse drama is set to premiere its third season two weeks before the original air date due to the current health crisis. While there are tons of theories about how Season 3 will shake out , some people are already dropping spoilers into the mix — some of which may help ease the shock when you settle in to watch the new season.

‘Killing Eve’ follows a British intelligence investigator named Eve Polastri.

Eve, played by Sandra Oh, becomes obsessed with the psychopathic assassin Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer, in more ways than one. The obsession also happens to be pretty mutual. The series is based on Luke Jennings’ 2018 novel Villanelle and has been met with much acclaim. Sandra Oh won her first Golden Globe Award since she left ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy in 2014 for her role as Eve, and Jodie Comer also won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in 2019.

Source: AMC

In the first two seasons, we saw Eve and Villanelle in a cat-and-mouse chase for who can catch the other one first. Will Eve bring Villanelle to justice or will Villanelle get to Eve before she can?