We’re Hoping These 'Killing Eve' Season 3 Spoilers Are Legit

We’re Hoping These 'Killing Eve' Season 3 Spoilers Are LegitBy Katie Garrity
Warning: Spoilers for Season 3 of BBC’s Killing Eve ahead. While we’re all stuck quarantining for who knows how long and staying safe at home, many networks and streaming services have blessed us lowly souls with new shows to binge, marathons of our favorite series, and even bumped up release dates of highly anticipated season premieres.
One of those being BBC’s Killing Eve. The cat-and-mouse drama is set to premiere its third season two weeks before the original air date due to the current health crisis. While there are tons of theories about how Season 3 will shake out, some people are already dropping spoilers into the mix — some of which may help ease the shock when you settle in to watch the new season.
‘Killing Eve’ follows a British intelligence investigator named Eve Polastri.
Eve, played by Sandra Oh, becomes obsessed with the psychopathic assassin Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer, in more ways than one. The obsession also happens to be pretty mutual. The series is based on Luke Jennings’ 2018 novel Villanelle and has been met with much acclaim. Sandra Oh won her first Golden Globe Award since she left ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy in 2014 for her role as Eve, and Jodie Comer also won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in 2019.
In the first two seasons, we saw Eve and Villanelle in a cat-and-mouse chase for who can catch the other one first. Will Eve bring Villanelle to justice or will Villanelle get to Eve before she can?
In the Season 2 finale, the two finally meet up, make what we thought was peace, until Villanelle shoots Eve from behind and leaves her to die. This is where we last left off. There is no way Eve can seriously be dead, right?
Eve is still alive, but Villanelle isn’t in the know.
It would be completely weird if Eve, the title character, was to get killed off right as the show was hitting its stride, which is why, of course, she makes it through the shooting.
We see in the season three Killing Eve trailer that she is still alive (though we don’t know for sure how she survived). However, from the looks of the trailer, Villanelle doesn’t know that Eve survived. Could Eve finally have the upper hand on her nemesis?
Niko survived Villanelle’s murder attempt.
When we last saw Niko at the end of Season 2, Niko found himself in a pretty tricky situation. Villanelle locked him in a storage unit next to his girlfriend, presumably to die, but Owen McDonnell, who plays Niko, confirmed that he is coming back for Season 3.
He told Metro.UK, "Is there anything I can tell you about Killing Eve? Nope! Yeah I think that’s fine [to say he’s alive], but other than that there’s nothing. Other than it’s been fun.”
A main character will die in 'Killing Eve.'
According to the official description of the season, the death of a character who is both close to Villanelle and Eve will bring them together.
The description reads, “All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances… and perhaps a share of their souls.” Who could that be and will their journey back to each other last long?
Killing Eve returns Sunday, April 12 on BBC America and AMC.
