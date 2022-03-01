'Killing Eve' Isn't Available on Hulu Yet — But There Are a Few Ways You Can Watch the Show

'Killing Eve' Isn't Available on Hulu Yet — But There Are a Few Ways You Can Watch the ShowBy Leila Kozma
Mar. 1 2022, Published 10:41 a.m. ET
Based on Luke Jennings' e-book novella series Codename Villanelle, Killing Eve revolves around the tension-filled rivalry between a roguish MI6 agent, Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), and a freakishly ice-cold serial killer, Villanelle (Jodie Comer).
The brilliantly written show became a hit immediately after its premiere in the fall of 2018. Unfortunately for fans, Season 4 marks the last eight episodes of Killing Eve, with no return in sight. Here's how you can watch the show — even without a cable subscription.
Here's how you can keep up with Season 4 of 'Killing Eve.'
Its well-rounded characters, strong plot development, and beautifully structured episodes earned Killing Eve a devoted following, with many tuning in week after week to see where things stand between the no-longer happily married Eve and her sassy counterpart, Villanelle. So, how can fans watch Season 4 of Killing Eve?
Killing Eve is produced by Sid Gentle Films for BBC America and BBC Three, with support from Endeavor Content. Those with a BBC iPlayer or a BBC America subscription are now in a prime position to watch Season 4 of Killing Eve. New episodes become available every Sunday until April 10, 2022. But what about the rest of us?
Another fuss-free way to keep up with Killing Eve involves marking the Monday 9 p.m. time slot in your calendar, which is when episodes air on AMC. (Should you choose to go down this route, you might want to mute the annoying friend who posts spoilers on Twitter, as the episodes air on AMC the day after they arrive on BBC America.)
Those with an AMC Plus subscription don't have to worry about any of the above, as the episodes become available on the streaming platform a week before they do on BBC America.
The exception to the rule? The premiere episode, which is technically two episodes rolled in one, and the last-ever episode, which airs on April 10, 2022, will air on AMC Plus the same week as they do on BBC America.
Those with a Philo, fuboTV, YouTubeTV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream subscription will enjoy easy access to the new episodes as well.
When will Season 4 of 'Killing Eve' become available on Hulu?
Season 4 of Killing Eve has yet to become available on Hulu. To make matters even more baffling, the release date doesn't seem to be available just yet.