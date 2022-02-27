Fans of 'Killing Eve' Are Curious Why the Show Is Ending — Here's What We Know

The show is primarily based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings. Potential spin-off material may also be sourced from these novellas, but fans will get more information likely following the conclusion of Season 4.

In the meantime, the premiere of the fourth and final season of Killing Eve will arrive on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. EST on BBC America, or Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. EST on AMC. The final season will have eight episodes.