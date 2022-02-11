Our Obsession Comes to an End With the Fourth and Final Season of 'Killing Eve'

The series follows the eponymous Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), an analyst for British intelligence who's on an obsessive hunt for a notorious assassin. Said assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) reciprocates Eve's obsession as two people on opposite sides of the law become dangerously close to each other. Since its 2018 premiere, the series has won several awards, including a Golden Globe for Sandra Oh in 2019.

What will be in store for fans in these final episodes of Killing Eve?