'Euphoria' Star Martha Kelly Talks Laurie's Intentions — "It's Implied That Laurie Is a Human Trafficker" (EXCLUSIVE)

Fans of Euphoria have been introduced to quite a few different people with evil intentions over the course of the last two seasons, but it seems as though nobody we've met yet is as wholly bad as Laurie. "She's a monster," Martha tells us, adding the further descriptive term of calling her "a sociopath."

"I don't think that Laurie has a conscience," the actress notes.

It's clear to fans by now that Laurie is far from a moral individual. In Season 2, the character provides Rue ⁠— a drug addict ⁠— with $10,000 in opioids, injects her with morphine, and has her henchmen strip her clothes off in the shower.