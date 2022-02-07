Rue Hits Rock Bottom in 'Euphoria' and Can't Stop Yawning (SPOILERS)

After discovering that the drug-infested suitcase is missing, Rue has a violent meltdown during which she damages her home and bitterly cuts ties with both Jules (Hunter Schafer) and Elliot (Dominic Fike).

Rue eventually calms down, but once she realizes that her mom and younger sister Gia (Storm Reid) are attempting to take her back to rehab, she flees their car and goes on the run for the entire episode.