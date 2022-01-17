Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Have Sparked Speculation That They're Dating

Hunter and Dominic were spotted together leaving the Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood recently. The two were holding hands, which only furthered the speculation that they may be a couple.

"Hunter and Dominic are dating? COUNT ME IN," one person wrote after seeing the pictures.

"HUNTER SCHAFER AND DOMINIC FIKE ARE DATING? I JUST FELL TO MY KNEES," another wrote, eager to express their enthusiasm.

"I'm so here for this!" a third person added.