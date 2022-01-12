The Truth About Why Rue and Jules Broke Up (SPOILERS)By Pretty Honore
Spoiler Alert: This article contains major spoilers for Euphoria.
More than two years after the series premiere of Euphoria, the highly-anticipated HBO drama returned for Season 2 on Jan. 9. In the Season 1 finale, things seemingly came to an end between Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) in the worst way.
Despite their plans to be together, prom night ended in heartbreak for Rue after Jules skipped town. But why did Jules leave Rue at the train station?
Why did Jules leave Rue at the train station on 'Euphoria'?
Rue was smitten by Jules at first sight. Their friendship-turned-romance even inspired Rue to clean up her act and get sober. However, co-dependent was an understatement when it came to these two. And they said goodbye to one another in “And Salt the Earth Behind You.”
Jules and Rue had dreams of running away together, and they had the opportunity to do exactly that in the Season 1 finale.
But in the moments before boarding their train to New York, Rue reneged on their plans. While Jules urged Rue to come, Rue begged Jules to stay. Unmoved by her pleas, Jules left anyway.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jules actress Hunter Schafer admitted that she was upset about how her relationship with her onscreen girlfriend ended.
“I was really mad at Jules for that. You don’t leave your friend-slash-lover alone in a train station at 1 a.m.,” she shared. However, she also asked viewers to give Jules a little bit of grace. “At the same time, she’s 17 and has been through this crazy s--t and she needs to get out, I know where that all is coming from,” Hunter told EW.
Along with suffering trauma at the hands of both Nate (Jacob Elordi) and his dad, Cal (Eric Dane), she also felt suffocated by Rue’s affections. “It was all too much,” she added.
Despite their not-so-happy ending, promos for the newest season of Euphoria tease that their love story isn’t over just yet. A two-part Euphoria special was released ahead of the Season 2 premiere. In it, Jules and Rue came face-to-face for the first time since that fateful moment at the train station.
In the two-part ‘Euphoria’ special, Jules and Rue came face-to-face for the first time since the Season 1 finale.
Euphoria’s two-year hiatus was driving us crazy until producers gave us something to hold us over. In a two-part special, we saw the aftermath of the season finale from both Jules and Rue’s perspectives.
Following her runaway attempt, Jules returned home. Upon visiting a therapist, Jules learned that her relationship with Rue mirrors the one she has with her mother, who is also an addict. At the end of Part 2, Rue stopped in to wish Jules a merry Christmas. In response, Jules offered Rue an apology for leaving her behind. Their encounter was brief, as Rue left her room in tears minutes later.
Only time will tell how their story will end. Until then, you can stream Season 2 of Euphoria Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on HBO and HBO Max.