Nate Jacobs Is Creepily Obsessed With Jules Vaughn in 'Euphoria' (SPOILERS)

Not only does Nate physically abuse his girlfriend Maddy (Alexa Demie), but he also breaks into Tyler Clarkson's (Lukas Gage) home, blackmails him, and beats him to a pulp.

Speaking of blackmailing, Nate sets his sights on another target in Euphoria Season 1 — Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer). Since Season 1 was lightyears ago, let's recap what Nate did to Jules.