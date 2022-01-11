Fans Will See Rue Bennett and Jules Vaughn Reunite in Season 2 of 'Euphoria' (SPOILERS)

Hunter agreed with her co-star saying, “I think they are entering this new stage in their relationship and hitting all of these really exciting points that kind of happen after that. But none of that is really untainted by the same issues that they have been wrestling with since Season 1. So, it’s hard to be whole-heartedly, you know, supporting them as a unit.”

Do you think Rue and Jules will make it in the end? The roller-coaster relationship is sure to be exciting to watch as Season 2 unfolds. Don't miss new episodes of Euphoria when they air on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on HBO and HBO Max.