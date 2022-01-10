Logo
Angus Cloud and Jacob Elordi
Source: Getty Images

Fezco Beats Nate to a Pulp in the Season 2 Premiere of 'Euphoria' — Why?

By

Jan. 10 2022, Published 9:06 a.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of Euphoria.

A cursed bathroom hookup, a near overdose, and a bloody fight between Fezco (Angus Cloud) and Nate (Jacob Elordi) were just some of the things captured in the positively explosive Season 2 premiere of Euphoria.

Taking a leaf from Harmony Korine's book, the episode captured Rue's (Zendaya) drug-fuelled demise, Cassie's (Sydney Sweeney) latest act of betrayal, and Fezco's attempt to teach Nate a lesson.

Fezco beat up Nate to a pulp in the Season 2 premiere of 'Euphoria.' Why?

The Season 2 premiere of Euphoria kicks off with a handful of sepia-toned scenes offering a glimpse into Fezco's formative years, casting a light on his relationship (aka business partnership) with his bossy grandmother (Kathrine Narducci, of The Sopranos fame).

As viewers learn from the voiceover, Ashtray (Javon Walton) became a part of the family seemingly by accident after Fezco and his grandma found him on the floor of their apartment back when he was a baby.

Next up: Rue accompanies Fez to his latest business dealings, watching Faye (Chloe Cherry), a side character blissfully oblivious to the flow of time — she doesn't know it's New Year's Eve — shoot up heroin.

But the scene is far from the most harrowing. In the last seconds of the Season 2 premiere, Fez smashes a bottle against Nate's head before giving him a beating.

Why does Fez want to kill Nate? Why does Fez hate Nate?

Fez issued Nate an ultimatum in Season 1 of Euphoria, urging him to leave Rue and her friends alone. The two characters have long struggled to see eye to eye, but tensions only reached fever pitch in the Season 2 premiere of Euphoria. The fight left a lasting impression on fans.

"Fez beating on Nate is the funniest thing ever. Fez is putting in work on God," tweeted @kleah_winton.

"Ashtray killing Mouse, Rue doing heroin and almost dying again, Cassie and Nate hooking up, Rules becoming official and Fez rocking Nate ... all in the premiere?!" tweeted @eliwhit_.

Source: YouTube

The Season 2 premiere of 'Euphoria' also captures Nate's (Jacob Elordi) hookup with Cassie (Sydney Sweeney).

Unable to forgive Jules (Hunter Schafer) for leaving her at the train station, Rue goes on a drug-fuelled bender that almost culminates in a cardiac arrest. Elsewhere, Nate gives Cassie a ride to the New Year's Eve party before hooking up with her in the bathroom — which is where Maddy (Alexa Demie) almost finds the illustrious pairing.

Too panicked, Cassie hides in the bathtub — which is where she ends up spending most of the episode. Fez and Lexi exchange phone numbers a few seconds before Fez takes it upon himself to teach Nate a lesson.

Long story short: The Season 2 premiere ends with Nate lying on the floor covered in blood. What will happen next?

Catch new episodes of Euphoria every Sunday on HBO Max to find out.

