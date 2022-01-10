Fezco Beats Nate to a Pulp in the Season 2 Premiere of 'Euphoria' — Why?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of Euphoria.

A cursed bathroom hookup, a near overdose, and a bloody fight between Fezco (Angus Cloud) and Nate (Jacob Elordi) were just some of the things captured in the positively explosive Season 2 premiere of Euphoria.

Taking a leaf from Harmony Korine's book, the episode captured Rue's (Zendaya) drug-fuelled demise, Cassie's (Sydney Sweeney) latest act of betrayal, and Fezco's attempt to teach Nate a lesson.