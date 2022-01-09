You’ll Have to Wait a While If You Want to Binge-Watch ‘Euphoria’ Season 2

Nearly two and a half years after Season 1 finished airing on HBO, Euphoria is finally back with its second season. The Season 2 premiere, titled “Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door,” airs tonight, Sunday, Jan. 9, at 9 p.m. on the premium cable network.

And in what’s becoming a rarity in this era of streaming TV, Euphoria comes out weekly instead of releasing entire seasons at once.