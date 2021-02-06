'Malcolm & Marie' Is Somewhat Based in Reality, but Not in the Way You Expect

The new Sam Levinson film, Malcolm & Marie , is finally debuting on Netflix. It’s basically a two-hour glimpse into a couple’s relationship, and from what we know about Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, we must know if it is based on a true story . Some of Sam’s other projects have drawn from his life when it comes to subjects like addiction, so why should Malcolm & Marie be any different?

Malcolm & Marie was one of the first films to be completely written, produced, directed, filmed, and now released, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Euphoria was put on hold, and Sam Levinson needed inspiration. So while he drew on some aspects of his own life, which did make Malcolm & Marie partly based on a true story, he drew even more from his muse, Zendaya.

‘Malcolm & Marie’ is partly based on a true story.

Malcolm & Marie is based on a true moment in Sam Levinson’s life, but the story of the film is much greater. The central couple (portrayed by John David Washington and Zendaya) in the film return home from Malcolm’s movie premiere, during which he forgot to thank his girlfriend, Marie, while making a speech about the film.

Not only that, but Malcolm had actually based his movie on Marie’s life, which makes him leaving her out all the more cutting. This action prompts the greater story of Malcolm & Marie, diving deep into their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Sam Levinson has admitted that the piece about leaving his girlfriend, now wife, Ashley Levinson, out of an acceptance speech is based on a true story. He told Deadline, “It may be true that I forgot to thank my wife once at a premiere — which ended up being the jumping-off point for this relationship piece that continues to unravel from there.” However, Malcolm’s inciting slip up isn’t the only true story that Malcolm & Marie could be based on.

Article continues below advertisement

There are also many negative references to critics throughout the film, which some have called potentially “petty,” while others have called it “vindictive.” In one instance, Malcolm references “that white lady from the L.A. Times,” and the comparison to a negative review Sam received for his earlier film, Assassination Nation, by critic Katie Walsh of the L.A. Times, has not been lost on many reviewers.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement