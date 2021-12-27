Consider These 5 2021 HBO Max Shows for Your Next Binge-Watching Session

Consider These 5 2021 HBO Max Shows for Your Next Binge-Watching SessionBy Allison DeGrushe
Dec. 27 2021, Published 5:22 p.m. ET
As 2021 rapidly draws to a close this week, we think it's best to look back on HBO Max's contributions to the entertainment industry. The streaming giant came to play this year, as it offered television enthusiasts plenty of original content, reality dating shows, and revivals to enjoy.
Now, we certainly enjoyed everything that HBO Max delivered this year; that said, we do have our favorites. If you're looking for something new to binge during the awkward time between Christmas and New Year's, check out our list of the five best shows to debut on HBO Max in 2021 below.
'And Just Like That...'
The latest and most anticipated show to arrive on HBO Max is And Just Like That..., a miniseries following the events of one of HBO's most successful television series: Sex and the City.
The original cast — minus Kim Cattrall's beloved Samantha Jones — reunite with creator Darren Star to explore a new chapter in the series that involves the trio navigating life in their 50s.
Though the critics' consensus has been pretty mixed thus far, there's still plenty of time for the series to redeem itself and bring back the Sex and the City flair we all know and love.
The first four episodes of And Just Like That... are now streaming on HBO Max, and the final six episodes will drop every Thursday until the finale on Feb. 3, 2022.
'The Sex Lives of College Girls'
With the COVID-19 pandemic stripping a few of us of the college experience, we choose to live vicariously through the four roommates in The Sex Lives of College Girls.
From comedic force Mindy Kaling (The Office, Never Have I Ever), the series follows four freshmen as they experience their first semester of college. As the title says, the series offers viewers plenty of secret rendezvous full of humor and, let's say, passion.
We don't know about you, but with a Season 2 on its way, we can't wait to see what will happen with our favorite girls. Hopefully, they can move on from their first semester mistakes and make room for even more wild blunders!
Season 1 is now streaming in its entirety on HBO Max.
'Made for Love'
Based on the 2017 novel of the same name, the HBO Max original series Made for Love met widespread acclaim when it premiered on the streaming giant in April 2021.
The show, deemed a dark comedy (emphasis on the dark, please), follows Hazel Green-Gogol (Cristin Milioti), a woman who escapes a toxic marriage to tech billionaire Byron (Billy Magnussen).
After she thinks she's finally free, Hazel learns that Byron planted a tracking device into her brain. Thus, he has the power to track her location, watch her live, and analyze her "emotional data."
Season 1 is now streaming on HBO Max, but don't fret — Season 2 is on its way and will most likely drop sometime in late 2022.
'Hacks'
We honestly think Hacks is an underrated gem on HBO Max. Currently recording a 100-percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the dramedy took home three Primetime Emmy Awards in 2021:
- Outstanding Lead Actress for Jean Smart
- Outstanding Directing for Lucia Aniello
- Outstanding Writing for Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky
The streaming series centers on the relationship between a legendary Las Vegas stand-up comedian and a Gen-Z comedy writer. Throughout the series, the two work together to revamp their material and navigate the changes within the industry.
Season 1 is now streaming on HBO Max, and the series is on its way with Season 2.
'Station Eleven'
The latest series to debut on HBO Max is the post-apocalyptic drama series, Station Eleven. The miniseries fits oh so perfectly into our current world since it takes place two decades after a flu pandemic wipes out civilization.
The miniseries features a group of survivors that get by on being traveling performers. However, the pack eventually runs into a violent cult, and the leader seems to have a link to one of the entertainers.
Critics and viewers alike having been loving the slow burn aspect of the show, and have praised it for its positive outlook on a global pandemic.
There are currently five episodes available to stream on HBO Max. Two more episodes drop each Thursday until the finale airs on Jan. 13, 2022.