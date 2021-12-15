When Can You Watch New Episodes of 'And Just Like That...'?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers through Episode 2 of And Just Like That...

The internet nearly broke after the first two episodes of And Just Like That..., the long-awaited Sex and the City reboot, thanks to the Peloton-induced death of a major character. But what's to come next for our favorite ladies? Considering no one predicted what went down in Episode 1, we can only imagine what we'll see in Episode 3.