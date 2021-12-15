When Can You Watch New Episodes of 'And Just Like That...'?By Katherine Stinson
Dec. 15 2021, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers through Episode 2 of And Just Like That...
The internet nearly broke after the first two episodes of And Just Like That..., the long-awaited Sex and the City reboot, thanks to the Peloton-induced death of a major character. But what's to come next for our favorite ladies? Considering no one predicted what went down in Episode 1, we can only imagine what we'll see in Episode 3.
So how can you avoid spoilers and catch the newest And Just Like That... episodes right as they're available to stream? We've got the answers for you, so keep scrolling for the important information!
Start your Thursday mornings right with Carrie and company in new episodes of 'And Just Like That...'
According to a report from Decider, HBO Max will release the remaining And Just Like That... episodes on Thursdays at 3 a.m EST and 12 a.m PST. How many episodes of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) content does that entail? And Just Like That... is a 10-episode series, so that means that there are eight more Thursdays of new episodes to look forward to.
If you're like the rest of us, and you're wondering how far the once-weekly episode schedule will take the series, don't worry! We've got you covered. Season 1, Episode 10 of And Just Like That... will drop on HBO Max on Feb. 3. 2022.
Do we have any dirty details about upcoming episodes yet?
HBO Max has been notoriously tight-lipped about And Just Like That... spoilers. The streaming platform didn't even disclose to Peloton that they planned to use one of their bikes as the catalyst for Mr. Big's (Chris Noth) death. However, HBO Max was at least nice enough to deliver on a short promo for Episode 3 of the series, which drops on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
We also know the names of the upcoming And Just Like That... episode titles, thanks to Decider. Episode 3 is titled "When In Rome." Episode 4, which drops Dec. 23, 2021, is called "Some Of My Best Friends." Episode 5, which premieres on Dec. 30, 2021, is titled "Tragically Hip." Episode 6, the first episode to drop in 2022 on Jan. 6, is titled "Diwali."
The title for Episode 7 is rather intriguing. "Sex and the Widow" will be available to stream on Jan. 13, 2021. Could the episode title hint at Carrie finally moving on from Mr. Big? (It's rather difficult to imagine!) New year, new Carrie? Episode 8, which premieres on Jan. 20, 2022, is frustratingly vague: "Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered." After that, we've got Episode 9, "No Strings Attached," to look forward to on Jan. 27, 2022.
We want to take a wild guess and say that Carrie finds a new paramour but doesn't want to get married again, hence the title, "No Strings Attached." Could she change her mind in Episode 10, "Seeing the Light"? It's too soon to say, but we're excited to see what promises the new episodes hold. We totally get the qualms that Sex and the City fans had with the first two episodes, but we want to give the rest of the season a chance before we give the revival a yay or a nay.
Have you caught up with Carrie and company in And Just Like That... yet? Are you signing up for an HBO Max subscription as we speak? Don't forget, new episodes of And Just Like That... drop on HBO Max Thursdays at 12 a.m PST and 3 a.m EST.