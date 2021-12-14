We Couldn't Help but Wonder, Did Peloton Know About 'And Just Like That...'?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of And Just Like That...

It was the death heard 'round the internet. Fans of Sex and the City had been semi-anxiously awaiting its reboot, And Just Like That..., but they were met with the shock of their lives during Episode 1. After taking a vigorous Peloton class, Big (Chris Noth) unclipped from his bike, turned on the shower, and immediately collapsed. And just like that, he died.