Ryan Reynolds Churned out the Timely Peloton Ad in a Ridiculous Amount of Time

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the first episode of And Just Like That...

The fitness industry is worth a whopping $32 billion and for good reason. Folks are constantly obsessed with the way they look and want to find ways to get in shape. Although there are plenty of effective training techniques highlighted by anti-fitness industry coaches and trainers who have led fighters to world championships and helped plenty of folks reach their fitness goals, there are companies that make a lot of money selling high-priced, quality equipment.