Peloton Instructor Jess King Talks "Why It's Worth It" (EXCLUSIVE)

At-home workouts are nothing new, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19) has shifted fitness culture. With gyms being shut down during most of 2020, people were forced to use their living space as their own studio.

If you're an avid social media user, you've probably heard your friends (or a celebrity/influencer) brag about Peloton. Though the exercise bike company was founded in 2012, the fitness company seemingly grew in popularity within the past year.