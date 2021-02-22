Matt James and Best Bro Tyler Cameron Created a Secret Peloton "SOS" Signal

If you've watched The Bachelor , then you know that a huge prerequisite for the show is that the titular bachelor needs to be around 10 percent body fat and have a full head of hair. Personalities are usually optional but who the heck needs that when you've got straight teeth and a vascular v-taper? While phones, TV, and Internet aren't allowed on The Bachelor, Peloton bikes apparently are — and Matt James has a secret distress signal he plans on sending to Tyler Cameron via his exercise bike in case things get hairy.

What is Matt James' secret Peloton message?

Well if we knew what it was, then it wouldn't be a secret, now would it? Before turning in his phone for filming The Bachelor, Matt said he had developed a secret distress signal that he'll be able to send over his Peloton bike to his best bro of all time, Tyler Cameron. The bromance between Matt and Tyler is the stuff of dude legend: They're in tons of Instagram photos with one another, even falling asleep on one another in the back of cars. Classic bro move.

Tyler also has some experience on The Bachelor series: the male model was a contestant on The Bachelorette and it didn't take long for his brochacho Matt to become the focal point of the show's latest season. But Matt's going to need to stay in super tip-top shape if he's going to fall in love, which is why he had a $2,000 exercise bike put in his room.

And it's not like he's just going to ride the bike without Peloton's exclusive classes (which cost $39 a month). No, he needs the proper motivation to make sure he's fit as a fiddle! And, of course, The Bachelor showrunners have been sure to show Matt using the bike and hovering the camera lens over the Peloton logo so that everyone at home knows that they too can be in the same shape as someone who gets married to someone after nine weeks of a Reality TV show love contest.

If you don't have a Peloton bike, you might not know that people who use them with a subscription need to be connected to the internet in order to access classes. This provides an interesting workaround to the Bachelor rules. While the contestants on the show aren't allowed access to any phones, TV, or internet, Matt still gets his connection to the outside world via a Peloton bike. And apparently, he and Tyler have devised a way for him to send a distress signal to Tyler, who plans on busting his pal out of there in case things get really gnarly.

Access Online quoted Tyler as saying, "So me and Matt have created this SOS signal through our Peloton bikes. He’s going to send me a certain signal through his Peloton bike … and that means I need to come rescue him. I will be crawling through the woods and forest in camouflage … I will do everything to find his room and I will throw him over my shoulder and I will hop over a fence and take him home."