Fans Are Reeling After the Premiere Episode of 'And Just Like That' — Does Big Die? [SPOILERS]

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 1 of And Just Like That.

For six seasons of Sex and the City, fans of the show watched Carrie Bradshaw deal with Mr. Big and his commitment issues. Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth, in their respective roles, were able to portray the troubled, super-realistic New York City romance. Some days Big was all in, ready to be with her forever and wanting to settle down. Other days, he’d get cold feet and run away.