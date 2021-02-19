Mr. Big Won't Be in 'Sex and the City' Reboot — Here's What Chris Noth Is up to Now

Sex and the City is set to return for a reboot more than 15 years after the original series ended. Most of the original friend group (save for Samantha, unfortunately), will be reprising their roles in the reboot.

Unfortunately for fans, another iconic character and Carrie's on-again, off-again love interest, Mr. Big, also won't be returning. Actor Chris Noth recently confirmed he would not be joining the cast for the reboot.