Will Samantha Jones Be in the Rumored 'Sex and the City' Reboot? Kim Cattrall Says...By Gabrielle Bernardini
Updated
Will our favorite foursome be walking the streets of Fifth Avenue once again?
Once again, reports have surfaced that there is a Sex and the City reboot in the works. According to Page Six, an industry source told the outlet that the show will air as a limited series on HBO Max, which will continue to follow our favorite New York City women while they navigate life in the Big Apple in their 50s.
But, is everyone from the OG cast on board to revive their characters? Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, has publicly feuded with her co-star Sarah Jessica Parker (who played Carrie Bradshaw). So, will Samantha be in the Sex and the City reboot? Keep reading to find out more!
Will Samantha be in the 'Sex and the City' reboot?
Though rumors of a third movie have plagued Hollywood, Kim shut down that she would ever once again revisit her role as the powerful PR rep.
"It's a no from me," she told Mail Online. "You learn lessons in life and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun."
Kim has also previously addressed her relationship with Sarah off-screen, claiming that the two are not friends and that the actress "could have been nicer."
"The answer was always no and a respectful, firm, no," she told Piers Morgan for ITV's Life Stories.
Adding, "I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous. This isn’t about more money, this is not about more scenes, it’s not about any of those things. This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another."
It's hard to imagine Sex and the City without the iconic character, so would the series potentially recast the role of Samantha?
During her 2017 interview with Piers, Kim spoke about the show's lack of diversity, adding, "I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it. And another actress should play it. Maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones, or a Hispanic Samantha Jones.”
Sarah Jessica Parker reveals her thoughts about a 'Sex and the City' reboot.
Well, it seems Sarah is ready to once again step into Carrie's Manolo Blahnik shoes.
The actress spoke with Entertainment Tonight in September 2019 about reviving her role as the famed author, saying she would be interested in doing “some episodes of Sex and the City,” adding, “I wouldn’t call it a reboot, I would call it a ‘revisit.'”
She continued, “I’d like to see where all of them are. I’m curious, the world has changed even since the movie… technology and social media ... sexual politics and the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up… I think Carrie Bradshaw would just be so greedy to share her feelings and thoughts.”