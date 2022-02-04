Whoa, Che Diaz Was Not Supposed to Be Miranda's Love Interest in 'And Just Like That...'!

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 10 of And Just Like That...

The And Just Like That... documentary is really more of an intense behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show with some light gossip sprinkled throughout. And before you ask, yes, there will be clothes, so many clothes that multiple storage units exist to house them. The documentary may answer many questions we've asked ourselves throughout the show's 10-episode run. So, slip into a pair of Manolo Blahniks and dive into this doc!