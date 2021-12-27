It Feels Like 'And Just Like That' Is Moving in the Direction of a Queer Miranda

Okay, real talk — what is going on with Miranda? She seems to be questioning everything and, while we welcome it, it does feel a bit over the top. The show is clearly setting her up to have a drinking problem. One way to explain this away is her struggle with her sexuality, but that would suggest this is a recent development. At the end of the day, we want Miranda to find her true self. Guess we'll keep tuning in.

And Just Like That airs Thursdays on HBO Max.