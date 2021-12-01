Meet the Four Women of Color Who Are Shaking up the 'Sex and the City' Reboot

Teasers confirm that Samantha (Kim Cattrall) won’t be returning for the cast’s 11-year reunion, which is a major bummer for fans. However, we’ll have the opportunity to get acquainted with the new characters on And Just Like That sooner than later.

In the past, showrunners have been criticized for Sex and the City’s lack of diversity, which it seems they’ve attempted to remedy in the upcoming reboot. Here’s what we know about the four new WOC characters who are stepping in to fill the gap.