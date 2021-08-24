Attention Upper East Siders: Your Guide to the Original 'Gossip Girl' Series Is Here

Though the original Gossip Girl concluded nearly a decade ago, there are few teen shows that gave as much as The CW series did — which is why new viewers are still watching it in droves (and why millenials keep rewatching it).

In addition to introducing viewers to the now-iconic characters like Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester), Serena van der Woodsen ( Blake Lively ), Dan Humphrey ( Penn Badgley ), Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick), and Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford), the series had no shortage of fashion moments, and jaw-dropping drama.

The new Gossip Girl reboot for HBO Max also delivers on the clothing, the complicated nature of personal relationships in high school, and the extreme wealth and privilege among some of the Upper East Siders, but many are still looking to catch up on the original.

We're breaking down everything you need to know before your next Gossip Girl marathon below.