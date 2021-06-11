Blake Lively Had a Tight-Knit Relationship With Her Father Prior to His Death

Throughout her time as a star, Blake Lively has endeared herself to millions, and in doing such has developed a pretty substantial following. Beyond her starring roles, Blake's career has been bolstered by a supportive family that has remained a core part of her life through it all.

Sadly, her father, Ernie Lively, passed away on June 3, 2021. His death was revealed by Blake and the family a little over a week later. This monumental loss has shocked them and clearly left a great deal of pain, but Blake has decided to let fans in on it all in honor of her father's legacy.

So, who exactly was Blake's dad, and what details do we know about his cause of death and other related family information? Keep reading to find out!