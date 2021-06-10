Blake Lively Isn't the Only Actress in Her Family — She Has Famous Siblings

Actress and fashion icon Blake Lively has been making waves since 2007 when the success of teen drama Gossip Girl cemented her iconic status. Now married to Ryan Reynolds and a mother of three, Blake has only risen in fame.

Her most recent projects have been exciting action thrillers occasionally featuring her in magnificent three-piece suits. But Blake isn't the only acting talent in the family — here's what you need to know about her siblings.

Who are Blake Lively's siblings? She has two brothers and two sisters.

All four of Blake's siblings have entered the entertainment business at one point or another, beginning with her oldest brother, Jason. Jason Lively is the half-brother of Blake and Eric Lively, but the full brother of actresses Lori and Robyn Lively. He started acting on the Dukes of Hazzard television show at age 10 and later became most well-known for his role as Rusty Griswold in National Lampoon's European Vacation.

While Jason's most recent film credit is from 2017, he's likely been busy spending time with his wife and three children. Blake's second-oldest sibling, Robyn, is arguably the most active of the Lively siblings and has appeared in shows such as Twin Peaks, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, Teen Witch, and more. Most recently, she acted in the shows All Rise and The Rookie.

Lori Lively is an actress and acting coach and has many impressive film and television credits to her name, like her siblings. Lori has appeared on shows such as Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Melrose Place, The Mentalist, 'Til Death, The Defenders, and more. She currently utilizes her Instagram to highlight her acting students.

Eric Lively is Blake's brother and is most well known for his roles in American Pie, Full House, The L Word, Modern Men, and 24: Redemption. Most of the Lively siblings began their acting careers as children, so it's no surprise to learn that Eric's first role was playing Stephanie Tanner's boyfriend on Full House at age 13! Eric, much like his brother Jason, does not have much social media presence.