Actor John Schneider Has Been Married Four Times — Does He Have Any Kids?

He and his second ex-wife started a family together.

By

Published Jul. 25 2024, 1:23 p.m. ET

Actor John Schneider
Source: Instagram/johnschneider

Depending on your generation, you might know him best from The Dukes of Hazzard or Smallville, but John Schneider has been on the big and small screens since the late '70s, with nearly 200 acting credits to his name.

John has been open about many things in his personal life, from the tragic loss of his third wife Alicia Allain to cancer in 2023, to finding love again with Dee Dee Sorvino, whom he married in 2024.

But does John have any kids? Below, we take a look at the actor's family.

American actors (left to right) John Schneider, Tom Wopat and Ben Jones as Bo Duke, Luke Duke and Cooter, respectively, in the TV series 'The Dukes of Hazzard', circa 1983. They are posing with the General Lee, a 1969 Dodge Charger prominently featured in the series. (Photo by Fotos International/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Source: Getty Images

John Schneider, Tom Wopat and Ben Jones as Bo Duke, Luke Duke and Cooter on 'The Dukes of Hazzard'

Who are John Schneider's kids?

John has been married four times. His first marriage was to Tawny Little from 1983 to 1986, followed by his second marriage to Elly Castle from 1993 to 2014.

It was during this second marriage with Elly that John welcomed a daughter named Karis in 1997. He also shares three children with Elly from her previous marriage: Mandy, Leah, and, Chasen.

John Schneider & wife Elly Castle during The WB Network All-Star Celebration - Arrivals at The Highlands in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage)
Source: Getty Images

John with second wife Elly in 2003

John explained to Fathers.com in 2012, "My wife and I have four kids — Mandy, Leah, Chasen, and Karis — and I’m father to all of them, but I’m Karis’s biological father. So when I married Elly, she had three children, and we immediately became a family because I wanted to be a dad … wanted, wanted, wanted to be a dad."

In 2018, John opened up during his time on Dancing With the Stars about a dark period he was going through with his family, in which he felt his ongoing divorce with Elly was driving a wedge between him and his children.

Actor John Schneider and daughter Karis Schneider, son Chasen Schneider and stepdaughter Leah Castle attend the CBS Television Special "Scott Hamilton: Back on the Ice" on October 29, 1997 at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Source: Getty Images

John with kids Karis, Chase, and Leah in 1997

It's unclear if their relationship has since improved, but John posted on social media in 2020 about Karis's coaster business, which seems to be a good sign.

"My firefighter daughter, Karis, just started this IG company and I think her coasters are pretty awesome and I’m very proud of her. Please go check them out and order a bunch!" he wrote.

As John mentioned in his post, Karis is indeed a firefighter. It looks like she may have previously dipped her toe in the acting game, too, as she has a credit from 2006 on IMDb for the film Collier & Co. And if you're interested in her coasters, she mentions on Instagram that she "[takes] flowers and sentimental items and [turns] them into epoxy coasters and more." They look pretty awesome, too.

As for Leah, Mandy, and Chasen? It looks like Leah has worked on the production side of Hollywood, with IMDb credits for both Project Runway and Project Runway All Stars. She also has a directorial credit for a short film called Jobyna from 2010. Chasen has also gone the Hollywood route, with a handful of acting projects on his resume including a stint on The Secret Life of the American Teenager. It's unknown if Mandy followed in her family's footsteps.

