It's a Bird! It's a Plane! Here's What the 'Smallville' Cast Is up to Now
The hit WB (and later, CW) series Smallville re-framed DC Comics' Superman origin story into a sweet coming-of-age saga starring Tom Welling as Clark Kent.
Tom Welling as Clark Kent / The Blur / Superman
Before there was Henry Cavill, there was Tom Welling. He turned down the role twice but read the script and decided to accept the job. Tom has since reprised his iconic role on the CW twice during the CW Arrowverse crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths." Recently, however, Tom has starred in recurring roles on shows such as Lucifer and Professionals.
In July 2022, he and co-star Michael Rosenbaum launched a podcast called Talkville about the series. Tom has been married to equestrian and Saddle Club founder Jessica Rose Lee since 2019. They have two sons.
Kristin Kreuk as Lana Lang
Kristin Kreuk starred as Lana Lang, the girl next door and Clark's first crush. Although she left the series after Season 7, she did return for the finale. Since appearing on Smallville, Kristin has starred on television in shows such as Beauty and the Beast, Burden of Truth, Ghostwriter, and Reacher.
Kristin was the subject of controversy related to the cult NXIVM, which she joined and left in 2013. In 2018, she explained on Twitter that she joined the cult at a young age believing it was a "self-help" group and had not witnessed any nefarious or illegal activities during her time in the group. Her co-star, Allison Mack, was sentenced to three years in prison for her involvement in the cult.
Annette O'Toole as Martha Kent
Before she starred as Ma Kent, Annette O'Toole played Lana Lang in Superman III, starring Christopher Reeve. After appearing in Nash Bridges and the 1990 television mini-series adaptation of Stephen King's It, she starred as Ma Kent for six seasons of Smallville.
Annette has had a musical career since 2001 and is married to her musical partner, Michael McKean. She was previously married to actor Bill Geisslinger, and they have two children.
Annette currently stars on the show Virgin River as Hope McCrea.
John Schneider as Jonathan Kent
John Schneider starred as Pa Kent on Smallville before he was written out of the show. In addition to an impressive acting career, John is a musician with nine studio albums under his belt! Lately, however, John has been starring in his fair share of Hallmark and Lifetime films, including Poinsettias For Christmas, A Royal Christmas Engagement, and Christmas in Tune. Since April 2015, Schneider has been in a relationship with Alicia Allain, his producing partner, and manager. They married in 2019.
Michael Rosenbaum as Lex Luthor
Concurrent to starring in Smallville as everyone's favorite villain Lex Luthor, Michael Rosenbaum lent his voice to Wally West/The Flash in the DC Comics animated series Justice League from 2001-2004. He has since voiced The Flash in several DC animated projects. Additionally, Michael appeared as Martinex in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and will reprise his role in Vol. 3.
In July 2022, he and co-star Tom Welling launched a podcast called Talkville to discuss the series at length. He also has a podcast called Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum, where he speaks to famous friends in the film industry to discuss their experiences.
Erica Durance as Lois Lane
Initially, Erica was working as an agent for background actors and booking photo doubles for Smallville and considered quitting acting altogether. However, after she booked Lois, she continued an acting career on shows such as Saving Hope and Supergirl. Erica reprised her role as Lois Lane in 2019 during the CW Arrowverse crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths."
Since her time on Smallville, Erica has recently starred in several Lifetime films, including Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez, Color My World With Love, and We Need a Little Christmas. She is married to fellow actor David Palffy, and the pair share two children.
John Glover as Lionel Luthor
John Glover starred as the powerful businessman Lionel Luthor in Smallville, but he's also known for voicing the Riddler in several DC Animated content such as Batman: The Animated Series, The New Batman Adventures, and Superman: The Animated Series. He even played Mr. Sivana in the live-action film Shazam! in 2019.
After Smallville, John made guest appearances on many television shows, notably Lucifer, Fear the Walking Dead, Evil, Marvel's Agent Carter, The Good Wife, and more. John married sculptor Adam Kurtzman in 2016.
Laura Vandervoort / Kara Zor-El / Supergirl
Although Kara Zor-El didn't arrive on the Smallville scene until later in the series, she became an instant hit with fans. Laura Vandervoort also starred in two fantasy dramas following her time on Smallville: Haven and V. She's also guest starred on many television series since Smallville, including White Collar, Supergirl, V Wars, and the Handmaid's Tale.
Laura is no stranger to Hallmark or Lifetime films, and she starred in Romance in the Wilds, Christmas in the Wilds, and A Christmas Together With You in 2021.
Allison Mack as Chloe Sullivan
Allison Mack portrayed Chloe Sullivan, one of Clark's best friends and a character who was created for the show. Unfortunately, Allison's budding acting career has been cut short since 2018, when she was arrested on charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, forced labor, and more related to her time with the multi-level marketing scheme and cult NXIVM.
Her listed release date is February 2023.