'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider Announces His Wife Alicia Allain's Death

John Schneider Announces His Wife Alicia Allain's Death

Fans are devastated for actor John Schneider after he announced the death of his wife of four years — filmmaker, actress, and music producer Alicia Allain — who died on Feb. 21, 2023, at age 53. John, 62, is best known for his work in television series such as Dukes of Hazzard, where he played Bo Duke, and Smallville, where he played Jonathan Kent.

Former cast members and friends alike have been sending their condolences, but fans are in shock at how someone so young could have died. What was Alicia Allain's cause of death? Here's what we know.



John Schneider announced the death of his wife, Alicia Allain.

In a Facebook post on Feb. 22, 2023, John announced that his wife Alicia Allain had died. He wrote, "My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus. Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions. If you have any pictures of us and our obvious love and adoration for each other, please post them below. Lastly… hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did."

While no cause of death has been formally given, Alicia and John revealed on Fox & Friends in 2020 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and given just a few years to live. "This past Memorial Day I was diagnosed with stage 4 HER2 negative cancer," Alicia explained. John added, "She was three years into a five-year shelf life."

Alicia's acting career included work in films such as Leather Jackets, Caged Fear, Almost Hollywood, and Auto Focus. Following her film career, Alicia started her own production company, Maven Entertainment. Between 1995 and 2022, she was a producer on nearly 20 different films, including two projects that have yet to be released.

John and Alicia tied the knot on Sept. 25, 2019, in Holden, La., according to People. Previously, John had been married to Elvira "Elly" Schneider from 1993–2019, and Alicia had been married to Patrick Dollard from 1994–1999. John shares three children with Elvira, and Alicia shares one daughter with Patrick.