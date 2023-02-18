Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Hollywood Icon Stella Stevens Has Passed Away at 84: What Was Her Cause Of Death? By Je'Kayla Crawford Feb. 18 2023, Published 11:48 a.m. ET

Stella Stevens was one of the last living Old Hollywood stars. The Golden Globe-winning actress was most known for her roles in The Nutty Professor, Bonanza, and The Love Boat. Sadly, she passed away yesterday at the age of 84. What was the cause of her death? Does she have children to carry out her legacy? Here is what we know.

Her suspected cause of death was Alzheimer's disease.

The Daily Mail reported that back in 2016, Stella moved into a nursing home. It was in this Alzheimer's-specific facility that she spent her last days and was later found dead.

Source: Getty Images

After moving into the nursing home, the actress did not take any acting roles for more than five years. However, her IMDb reveals that she will posthumously star in the upcoming animated film Quackers, alongside popular actresses Liza Koshy and Ali Wong. This will be her last acting role and her first acting role in over 10 years; it is expected to release later this year.

Several celebrities and family members have publicly reacted to her passing.

It was an honor and a pleasure to have such a formidable foe on screen. RIP Stella Stevens ❤️ https://t.co/plheFyLhTl — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) February 18, 2023 Source: @RealLyndaCarter

Among the fans and celebrities who have since reacted to Stella Stevens' passing on social media was her former costar Lynda Carter. They starred together in an episode of the original Wonder Woman series in the 70s. She penned a heartfelt Twitter post, writing, 'It was an honor and a pleasure to have such a formidable foe on screen RIP Stella Stevens."

Legendary actress Stella Stevens, my brother's longtime partner, passed away this morning from a long illness. She is finally reunited with Bob today. She starred in many movies I love. It was very special for my family and I to know her personally. RIP Stella, 1938-2023. pic.twitter.com/xO5gPSXIJf — Bruce Kulick (@brucekulick) February 17, 2023 Source: @brucekulick

Another person who publicly shared their condolences was her brother-in-law Bruce Kulick. On Twitter, he wrote, "She is finally reunited with Bob today. She starred in many movies I love. It was very special for my family and I to know her personally. RIP Stella 1938-2023." Her late husband, Bob Kulick, passed away in 2020 from natural causes.

Source: Getty Images

Has Stella Stevens left behind any children?

Stella Stevens' legacy is still living on. She had one child during her life, a son named Andrew Stevens. Andrew is a Golden Globe-nominated actor, known for his roles in The Oregon Trail and Night Eyes. She had him with her ex-husband Noble Herman Stephens.