Aaron Carter Tragically Dies at Age 34 — What Happened?

Lately, the "I Want Candy" singer was making more headlines for his erratic behavior instead of music. In September 2022, Aaron got a welfare check from police after fans believed he had overdosed on social media.

Aaron had recently checked into rehab for the fifth time, and he was very open about his opioid addiction. "Everybody thought, 'Oh my god, he has AIDS, he's a crackhead, he's a methhead,'" he said in his E! True Hollywood Story. "That's when I realized, OK, either you get your s--t together or you make the decision to slowly die."