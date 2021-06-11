Aaron Carter and His Fiancée Are Expecting in November

Singer Aaron Carter is no longer the little kid we remember from his "I Want Candy" days. In fact, this year alone, the 33-year-old is getting ready to box Lamar Odom in a celebrity match and welcome his first child into the world.

Aaron and his baby mama have been engaged for a year following a brief split, and in March 2020, the House of Carters alum took a pretty permanent leap of faith when he inked her name on the side of his face.