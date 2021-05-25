Lamar Odom's Kids Said That the Retired NBA Player Is "Changing" and "Trying a Lot More"

Though many knew of Lamar Odom from his days as an NBA player or from his high-profile marriage to Khloé Kardashian, the athlete is sharing his life story and the full extent of his addictions in his YouTube documentary, Lamar Odom Re/Born.

The athlete almost died from an overdose at a brothel in Las Vegas in 2015. The near-fatal event encouraged him to seek treatment at a rehabilitation facility, and he's discussing his current methodology in the documentary.