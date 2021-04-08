Liza Morales, Ex-Girlfriend of Lamar Odom, Lost 6-Month-Old Son to SIDS

Many of us know former NBA player Lamar Odom to have once been married to Khloé Kardashian. However, the star was previously also in a relationship and was even engaged to his high school sweetheart and mother of his children, Liza Morales .

While Liza has never really been partial to the spotlight, she has now joined the cast of the controversial show Basketball Wives. Things have been smooth sailing for the star on the show, and naturally, people have become interested to learn more about her. With that in mind, the first thing viewers want to know is how many children she has. Here’s everything we know.

In October 2020, Liza made a now-deleted post on Instagram sharing her sentiments about Lamar not supporting his son Lamar Jr. and not paying his college tuition.

And that matters a great deal to the star, since she has gone on record to share that Lamar has neglected their children.

One quick scroll through social media will show you that Liza is not only a great mother, she is passionate about being a role model to her children.

Liza and Lamar share three children, 19-year-old Lamar Jr., 23-year-old Destiney, and Baby Jayden, who passed away at six months old.

Once Liza made her debut on Basketball Wives, viewers immediately had a lot of opinions about her. Many fans thought she was a breath of fresh air to the problematic franchise, while others quickly dismissed her as being boring. But Liza has a lot going on in her life, especially when it comes to her children.

How did Baby Jayden pass away?

It’s not news that Lamar and Liza’s third child, Baby Jayden, passed away just months after being born. And while Liza took the time to grieve the loss, she has been open about Lamar not really doing the same.

Per Page Six, Liza shared that she knew she and the NBA star were done once Baby Jayden passed away. “I realized I lost Lamar when our son Jayden passed away,” she shared. “We grieved so differently.”

Baby Jayden died at six months of age due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) on June 29, 2006, per Meaww . SIDS is described as the unexplained death, usually during sleep, of a seemingly healthy baby less than a year old, according to the Mayo Clinic . The site shares that SIDS is also known as crib death, because the infants often die in their cribs.

Liza has been open about grieving the loss of Baby Jayden, and so has Lamar in his memoir, Darkness to Light. In the book, the NBA star detailed getting the call about Jayden. "His face was a dark blue. He wasn't breathing. Liza screamed hysterically. Liza's mother, a registered nurse, immediately took Jayden," he wrote.

After rushing to the hospital, the couple got the tragic news that Jayden had died. "It just didn't make sense to us. How could our baby just die in his crib? This couldn't be a real thing. I was stunned, numb, almost emotionless. I couldn't move," he wrote.

Because of their loss, Liza battled depression. “I was grieving. I was severely depressed for like two years, without knowing I was severely depressed," she told Page Six. “A lot of people don’t talk about that stuff. In my family and communities of color, we don’t talk about that stuff. So I finally got diagnosed after I went to a therapist.”