Who Is Liza Morales? Meet the Newest Cast Member of 'Basketball Wives'

Liza started a baby clothing line, Rich Soil Baby, in 2008. After losing her son two years prior, thoughts of comfortable and colorful t-shirts and onesies starting swirling in her mind. Liza told Lamar that she wanted to start a kids’ clothing line in Jayden’s memory. It appears that the company has done well because, according to Celebrity Net Worth , Liza is worth $3 million. She has made a name for herself and that could have been what impressed Shaunie.

It will be interesting to see the dynamic between Liza and the rest of the ladies, especially with fellow New York native Evelyn. There's sure to be tears, cheers, and drama this season on Basketball Wives.

The ninth season of Basketball Wives airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.