NBA Icon Lamar Odom Will Be Shedding Light on His Life in a New Docuseries

Everybody loves a comeback story. Lamar Odom has been through quite a few ups and downs in his career, but he’s been able to shake it off and move forward. And it’s nothing short of amazing.

From facing a near-death overdose, unhealthy relationships, and more, Lamar has reminded us all that bad times don’t have to last. And now that he has gotten better physically, mentally, and spiritually, fans are interested in learning about what the star has been cooking up.

Read on to get all the deets.